Trying to stop the Asian Longhorn Tick in Tennessee

The invasive Asian Longhorn Tick was identified in Tennessee and 11 other states this year. The tick multiplies quickly and can cause anemia in livestock and even death in young animals.

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture received a $150,000 grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research. Scientists will be learning more about the tick and how farmers, ranchers and pet owners can help protect their herds and pets.

Only female ticks have been found in the U.S. Because this species is asexual it only takes one female to start a population. The grant will help map the spread of the ticks.

