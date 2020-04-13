Turkey Creek shopping center hosts blood drive

The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek shopping center is hosting a Medic Regional Blood Center blood drive.

The blood drive will be open beginning on Monday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive will be located at 11443 Parkside Drive in Farragut between Off Broadway Shoes and Ideal Image.

Due to the spread of the COVID-19, the need for blood has increased.

The blood drive is appointment based and will adhere to social distancing regulations by capping the number of donors for each appointment time and maintain a 6-foot distance between donor stations.

To schedule an appointment click here.

