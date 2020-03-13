Tusculum University converting to online classes

Starting Monday, March 16th, Tusculum University will be converting to all online classes to slow the spread of the coronavirus until further notice.

All three of the university's campuses will remain open and students can stay in residence halls.

They say after Spring Break, people who have been on cruises, traveled internationally, or think they may have come into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus should not come back to campus. They ask that those people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming back.