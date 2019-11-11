Tusculum University creates program to provide free tuition

Tusculum University introduced a new program that is committed to helping students achieve their career ambitions by providing access to high-quality education at an affordable price.

The university created the Pioneer 100 award to assist students who meet certain financial and academic criteria. The program will provide free tuition to any student who is fully eligible for the Pell grant and HOPE scholarship.

The university said the Pioneer 100 is available immediately.

“We are proud of our history of educating Central Appalachia’s underserved and first-generation student population, a tradition that continues to this day,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, Tusculum’s vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “The Pioneer 100 will open the doors to a degree that will create the potential for exciting career opportunities for students.”

For more information about the award call, Assitant Vice Principal for Admissions, Dawn Bridewell, at 423-636-7300 or visit www.tusculum.edu.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.