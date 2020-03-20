Tusculum University student tests positive for Coronavirus

According to a release from Tusculum University, one student tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tusculum University was notified Friday morning, March 20, that one of our students tested positive for the coronavirus," the statement read. "We immediately set in motion a plan instructing all nonessential personnel to begin working remotely. We are also telling all of our students who are on campus that we are closing the residence halls. We are notifying the health department of all campus members who have been in contact with the infected student so those individuals can be contacted by a health department official regarding next steps.Tusculum University is committed to the well-being of all students, faculty and staff and will continue to be a resource for anyone who needs assistance. The university and classes will continue to function, and we will remain on track to finish the remainder of the spring semester. Our prayers go to the student who tested positive, as well as anyone else who might have had contact with that person."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.