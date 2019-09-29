Two Blount Co. men killed in motorcycle crash

Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men died in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 5800 block of Happy Valley Road just after 8 a.m.

Officials said Chase Edward Eden, 22, and Nicholas Wilson, 22 were killed in the crash.

According to investigators Eden, the driver, lost control of his motorcycle causing him to run off the road and hit a tree. Wilson was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Neither of the men was wearing a helmet, according to deputies.

The Blount County Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

