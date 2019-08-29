Two Burmese Pythons removed from wild in Florida

Two "invasive" pythons have been removed from the wild in Tallahassee Florida.

The Python Action Team in Tallahassee removed a 17' 9" nonnative python on Monday. Shortly after another python, a bit bigger was found and removed.

The snakes are not natural to Florida's wildlife, so they are said to cause disruptions and other issues in the ecosystem.

Visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Facebook to see the original postings.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

