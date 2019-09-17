Two Florida men arrested after traffic stop reveals multiple debit cards, cash

Paul Winslair (R) and Pierre-Louis Evans (L) were arrested after a traffic stop revealed multiple debit cards and nearly $2,000 in cash hidden in their car. / Source: (Knox County Sheriff's Office)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — According to court documents, two men were arrested after a traffic stop revealed seven debit cards linked to seven different accounts and nearly $2,000 in cash hidden inside a coat.

A State Trooper reported that he pulled over a vehicle with a Florida license plate that was traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-40 near West Hills.

The State trooper reported that the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle prompted a search.

Pierre-Louis Evans and Paul Winslaire were taken to the Knox County Jail on charges of criminal simulation.

