Two Florida men arrested after traffic stop reveals multiple debit cards, cash

According to court documents, two men were arrested after a traffic stop revealed seven debit cards linked to seven different accounts and nearly $2,000 in cash hidden inside a coat.

A State Trooper reported that he pulled over a vehicle with a Florida license plate that was traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-40 near West Hills.

The State trooper reported that the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle prompted a search.

Pierre-Louis Evans and Paul Winslaire were taken to the Knox County Jail on charges of criminal simulation.

