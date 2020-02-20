Correctional officers arrested for smuggling drugs in Hot Pocket

Two correctional officers with the Calhoun State Prison in Georgia were arrested for trying to smuggle methamphetamine and tobacco into the prison. The smuggled drugs were reportedly placed inside of a Hot Pocket.

Investigators said both female officers were arrested Monday after they were searched while going inside of the prison.

After going through a metal detector, it found the 112 grams of meth and tobacco inside a Hot Pocket.

"That amount was enough for trafficking charges against 28-year-old Corlethia Lattimore of Edison. She is also charged with violation of oath of office," reported WALB News.

Imani Ferguson, 21, of Albany, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy, giving illegal substances to inmates, and violation of oath of office. Ferguson was released on a $15,000 bond.

Sheriff Josh Hilton said his deputies and prison officials with Calhoun County have arrested around a dozen people in the last year alone for trying to smuggle contraband into the prison.

