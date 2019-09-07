Two Kentucky high school students charged with terroristic threatening

The Kentucky State Police in Post 10 has charged two students from Harlan County Highschool in Kentucky with terroristic threatening 2nd degree.

The police report says the two students made "nonspecific threats" toward the high school. The investigation is still open, but investigators did say the charges were a result of an anonymous tip.

An off-duty officer received the complaints Saturday afternoon. Shortly after, troopers charged the two juveniles with making the threats.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

