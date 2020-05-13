Kentucky men accused of stealing tree from yard

Kentucky officials said two men were arrested after they were accused of stealing a tree.

Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said they arrived at a home where the resident reported a tree had been taken from the ground without permission. Officials said they saw two men leaving in a pickup truck with a tree in the back.

Deputies were able to stop the truck and said Michael Sizemore and Gentry Jones were both under the influence.

The two were arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

