Two Kingsport men charged with rape of minor, TBI says

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department said two men have been indicted on alleged rape charges.

In June, officials began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving a 17-year-old female.

Officials said during the investigation they discovered Josiah Hilser, 20, and Carter Holt, 19, reportedly sexually assaulted the victim at a residence in Kingsport.

Last week, the Sullivan County Grand Jury charged both men in connection to the incident. Hilser is charged with two counts of Rape, one county of Tampering with Evidence and one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a minor. Holt is charged with one count of Rape and one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a minor, according to reports.

Officials said Hilser turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Holt turned himself in Thursday and was booked on a $35,000 bond.

