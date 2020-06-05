Two Knox County teaching assistants, bus driver charged after non-verbal special needs student assaulted

One Knox County teaching assistant has been charged with assault and another charged with failure to report child abuse after court documents show a special needs student was attacked on school bus 164.

According to authorities, Robert Jack Wilson is accused of elbowing a 17-year-old non-verbal special needs student in the face and punching him in the head while the bus was stopped in December 2019.

The student reportedly suffered a broken nose and chipped tooth due to the attack.

Teaching assistant Elena Banks is charged with failure to report child abuse in relation to the incident. She is accused of witnessing the event but failing to alert anyone about it.

The school bus driver, Jeannie Hurst is also accused of witnessing the attack and failing to report it.

Wilson and Banks are scheduled for arraignment on June 24. Both were arrested, but Knox County records show they were released on bond.

Hurst is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 8 on charges of failure to report child abuse.

WVLT News has reached out to Knox County Schools for more information.

