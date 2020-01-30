Two Miami principals and brothers get free Super Bowl LIV tickets

Two Miami principals were gifted Super Bowl tickets while being honored for their accomplishments.

The two happen to be brothers.

Wallace Aristide is the principal of Miami Northwestern Senior High School and William Aristide is the principal of Booker T. Washington High School.

"I mean, the excitement was just phenomenal. I just couldn’t believe it. I thought this might be a dream. I had to pinch myself, see if I was awake,” Wallace Aristide said.

The tickets were given to them for their school's accomplishments both on the football field and in the classroom.

“These two gentlemen, as we mentioned before, both won the state championship this year, which is remarkable, but, more importantly, what we hear so much is how you give back to the kids in this community,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

