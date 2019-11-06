Two TDOT contractors dead, trooper injured in I-40 crash

Two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors are dead and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been taken to the hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 near Arlington.

THP says the trooper was struck while he was in his patrol vehicle. His current condition is unknown. Smartway cameras show a tractor-trailer in the grassy area near mile marker 26.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash early Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m.

Crews remained on the scene conducting an investigation as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound traffic is closed. TDOT officials say the closure is expected to be long term.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.