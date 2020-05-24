Two Tenn. teenagers dead after reportedly driving 109 mph before crash

Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators said two teenagers are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County.

According to reports, Dennis Sage, 18, was driving with Jacob Dehart, 19, on Highway 421 on Saturday.

The two reached speeds of 109 mph, according to officials.

THP said the car was approaching slower traffic which caused Sage to slam on the brakes and lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then reportedly hit a power pole.

Investigators said both teenagers died in the crash and were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

