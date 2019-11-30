Two Tennessee State University Students killed in hit and run crash

Metro Nashville police said they are on the search for a man who is suspected to be the driver who ran away from a crash that killed two Tennessee State University students on Thanksgiving.

Police said they are looking for David Torres, 26, whose description matches that of the driver of the pickup truck responsible for the crash, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

Torres' GMC truck reportedly collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra around 7:30 p.m.

The Sentra reportedly attempted to cross Nolensville Pile from the parking lot of the U.S. Bank to Walmart. Police said the truck hit the passenger side of the car as it was driving north. The car was sent off the east side of the road, through a fence and into a tree on Walmart property, according to reports.

Witnesses told police the GMC was speeding and ran the red light at the intersection.

The driver and passenger of the Sentra were both killed in the crash, according to police. Vybhav Gospisetty, 26, and Judy Stanley Pinheiro, 23, were both graduate students at TSU from India.

