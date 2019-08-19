Two East Tenn. men arrested in ongoing human trafficking investigation

Two Tennessee men were arrested in connection to an ongoing human trafficking investigation in East Tennessee.

An investigation by special agents with the Human Trafficking Unit of TBI, detectives with the Cleveland Police Department and investigators with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two Tennessee men and two Georgia men.

Authorities said they began an undercover investigation targeting human trafficking in Bradley Co. on August 15.

The purpose of the operation was to find individuals looking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors and that were forcing people into trafficking. Officials also aimed to rescue these victims, according to reports.

During the investigation, authorities said they placed decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex acts.

Timothy Carter, 50, of Crossville, Tenn. was arrested alongside Stephen Whited, 29, of Sweetwater, Tenn.

Georgia residents Brian Hamler, 43, and Donald Thomas, 45, were also arrested.

Officials with TBI said the investigation is ongoing, with the possibility of additional arrests and charges.

