Two Tennessee respiratory therapists resign to fight COVID-19 in New York

Two Tennessee respiratory therapists have resigned from their positions at Sycamore Shoals to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in New York City.

Patsy Nelson and Jessica Burleson have several combined decades worth of healthcare experience.

Burleson told WJHL she followed Nelson's decision to join the front line force in a state suffering the most losses in the county. The two said making the brave decision to work the front lines was second nature to them.

“It’s a God thing,” Nelson said. “I felt like he wanted me to go into this and do this, so I’m ready and prepared to go into battle.”

Nelson and Burleson will spend at least eight weeks working the front lines in New York. They hope to travel to other areas of the country to help out.

