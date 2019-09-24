Vols Reid and Jones enter NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee linebacker Shannon Reid and wide receiver Jacquez Jones have both entered the transfer portal according to our partners at Volquest.com.

Neither player was present at practice Tuesday afternoon.

Reid, saw some playing time in Saturday's loss to Florida. The junior totaled just six tackles in 16 games and mostly played on special teams.

Jones, a red-shirt sophomore caught his first collegiate touch against BYU gaining 9 yards on an end around in the 4th quarter.

Entering the NCAA transfer portal doesn’t necessarily guarantee a player will leave their current program, as Tennessee can attest. Redshirt freshman defensive line Kurott Garland put his name in the database at the end of July while considering a transfer, but he elected to return a few weeks later and rejoined the Vols late in preseason practice. He’s played in all four games this season as a second-teamer on the defensive front.