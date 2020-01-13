Two Vol football Legends named to ESPN Top 150 Players list

ESPN's College Football Top 150 players of all-time list was released Monday during the National Championship game.

On that list were two Tennessee football legends, quarterback Peyton Manning and defensive tackle Reggie White

White landed at No.19 with Manning right behind him at No. 21

While at the University of Tennessee, Reggie White recorded 293 tackles and 32 sacks, the second-most in program history.

Manning finished his career as the Vols Quarterback with 11, 201 passing yards and 89 touchdown passes. Both Single-season program records. He was a consensus All-American in 1997 and earned the Maxwell and Campbell Award Trophy.

Both Reggie White and Peyton Manning went on to become Super Bowl champions in the NFL.

Tennessee has retired White's No. 92 and Manning's No. 16 jerseys.

