Two arrested after Blount County standoff

Two people were taken into custody following a morning standoff in Rockford on Tuesday, September 24.

The standoff started around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home on Beacon Way. That's where four bail bondsman said they tried to arrest 37-year-old Jason Finley of Sevierville and 29-year-old Jennifer Cash-Finley, both wanted on outstanding warrants from Knox, Sevier and Jefferson counties.

The bondsmen said when they arrived at the home, Jennifer Cash-Finley started firing a pistol at them while standing on the bed. That's when they called 911.

Deputies said they tried to talk the Finley's from the home but the pair refused to come out.

A SWAT team attempted to negotiate with the couple for three hours without any success. Flash devices were then used to push the Finley's from the mobile home where they were eventually arrested.

Investigators said additional charges were pending against the pair.

