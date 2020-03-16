Two arrested after deputies find stolen items, and drugs during search

Two people were arrested Monday after Officers with the Knox County Sheriff's Office Organized Retail Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit, and S.W.A.T. executed search warrants at 2520 Boyd's Bridge Avenue and 919 Beaumont Avenue.

Deputies found $25,000 dollars in new and like new items, and seized numerous drugs including oxycodone, opana, marijuana, and cash.

Demauria Hackler and Kristy Bowling were both arrested and charged with Theft over $2,500, Violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act, Schedule II drug violation, Schedule VI drug violation, and maintaining a dwelling for drug use.

