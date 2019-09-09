Two arrested after Kentucky deputies find “one-step meth lab” in car

Two people were arrested Monday in connection with having and making meth in Knox County, Ky.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said after pulling over a vehicle, they found 51-year-oldLisa Callebs had an active "one-step meth lab" in her car.

They also located three small plastic bags of meth in the vehicle.

A nearby home was also searched in connection to the arrest. At the home, deputies arrested 42-year-old Johnathan Hall and charged him with possession of a controlled substance first-degree.

Callebs is charged with manufacturing meth, trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree and unlawful possession of meth precursor.

Both Callebs and Hall are in the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WYMT. All rights reserved.