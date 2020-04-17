Two arrested after North Knoxville chase

The Knoxville Police Department says two people have been arrested following a chase late Thursday night.

The driver and passenger were suspected of being involved in two possible shootings that happened in the South Knoxville area earlier in the day.

Those shootings happened on Fisher Lane and Anita Drive near Cottrell Street.

Police say they tried to stop the car around 10pm Thursday, but the driver refused to pull over.

After a short chase, the car crashed into a tree.

Police took the passenger into custody, but the driver had to be taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was involved or injured in the crash.

A loaded gun was taken from inside the car.

Both suspects are from Detroit, Michigan.

Charges are pending for the driver and the passenger is charged with weapons and drug charges.

More charges could came later.

This is an on-going investigation and no names have been released.