Two arrested after drug bust in LaFollette

Campbell County deputies said two people were arrested after a successful drug bust in LaFollette Friday morning.

Officials said David and Amber Taylor were arrested after investigators executed a narcotics search warrant on the 100 block of Gennie Lane around 9 a.m.

According to reports, investigators made several schedule II controlled substance buys over the past few months at the home.

The Campbell County Sherrif's Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team was on the scene during the execution of the search warrant.

Officials said investigators recovered oxycodone from the scene.

The investigation began after a previous search warrant was executed on September 10 at the 200 block of College Park Road.

Both individuals face charges and will appear in front of the Campbell County Grand jury.

