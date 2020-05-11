Two arrested after flipping tables at Tenn. Applebee's during bartender's last call

Kingsport police said two men were arrested after they flipped tables at an Applebee's when the bar manager announced the last call for alcohol.

Derringer Barton, 23, and Blakely Marsh, 21, were arrested in the parking lot of the Applebee's Saturday night, according to KPD.

Police reports said officers arrived at the restaurant around 10:45 after they received calls of the disturbance, WJHL reported.

Officers said when they pulled into the parking lot they saw Marsh getting into a truck and employees chasing him and pointing at the truck.

According to reports, police pulled over the truck. Barton was driving the truck and was, according to police, unsteady, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Investigators said Barton told officers he drank three beers and had been attempting to drive across the road to another parking lot.

Officers reported that Barton said he did not think he was sober enough to drive, and he performed poorly on the field sobriety tests.

Barton was charged with Driving Under the Influence. Marsh was charged with Public Intoxication.

The bar manager told officers Barton and Marsh had become upset when last call for alcohol was announced, and the two began flipping tables in the restaurant.

The bar manager said there was no real property damage, despite the tables being flipped.

