Two shooting suspects arrested after chase ends in North Knoxville crash

Two men are behind bars after a police chase ended in a Thursday crash near the intersection of East Inskip and Fennel.

Larry Bell and Verdell Lovett are suspected in two South Knoxville shootings, according to Knoxville police. Both men, who are from Detroit, Michigan were taken into custody following the chase.

Bell was charged with Simple Possession, Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving, Fugitive from Justice, Criminal Impersonation, Financial Responsibility and Driving Without a License. Bell had a warrant out of Georgetown, Kentucky for Failure to Appear in connection to heroin trafficking charges, and is accused of intentionally providing a false name after fleeing from officers. He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center on Saturday, April 18 after being released from the UT Medical Center.

Lovett was charged with Simple Possession.

