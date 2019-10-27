Two arrested for simple drug possession in Monroe County

Monroe County deputies said two people were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop Saturday on State Highway 11.

Deputies pulled over a silver Ford Explorer around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle reportedly swerved between lanes before leaving the road and hitting a ditch.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Ronald DeMarcus Kyker was asked to step out of the vehicle. According to reports, deputies noticed syringes laying near the driver's seat as Kyker exited the vehicle.

Officials then searched the vehicle and found 55 capsules, believed to be Gabapentin and on capsule of what appeared to be Lyrica, according to reports. Officials said during the search deputies found one pill believed to be Methadone, on Kyker.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was requested and troopers arrested Kyker for driving under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, the passenger Summer Danielle Hayes was also arrested for simple possession

Kyker and Hayes were transported to the Monroe County Jail.

