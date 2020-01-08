Two arrested in Laurel County after 10-mile police chase

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said two men in Laurel County were arrested Tuesday after leading police on a pursuit.

According to a news release, deputies say they arrested 21-year-old Cody Pruitt and 18-year-old Jesse Green Cobb after a 10-mile chase.

At the intersection of Locust Grove Road and KY 192, police observed Pruitt and Cobb doing a 360-degree turn before speeding away in the wrong lane of traffic on KY 192.

Pruitt and Cobb turned onto West Line Creek Road and ran a minivan off the road. The minivan then lost control and crashed into a tree.

The two later fled on foot. Deputies found the two in the woods near the scene of the crash.

Pruitt and Cobb were charged with fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, wanton endangerment among many other charges.

