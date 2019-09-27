Two arrested in connection to string of burglaries in Sevierville

Sevierville police said officers arrested two people suspected of committing several residential burglaries and attempted burglaries over the past week.

Cynthia Zegilla, 32, and Francis Zegilla, 52 of Kingsport were arrested Thursday, September 26.

Officials said several burglaries and attempted burglaries have been reported over the past week. Video surveillance footage from a home near one of the burglary locations showed a vehicle connected to the crimes.

Officers said the same vehicle description seen in the video was given by two victims of the burglaries.

According to reports, officers located the vehicle and discovered items reported stolen inside.

Cynthia Zegilla was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft of property.

Francis Zegilla was charged one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.

