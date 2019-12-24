Two bears successfully released from Appalachian Bear Rescue

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two bears were successfully released into the wild on December 17.

The cubs were found near Highway 411 in Benton earlier in 2019, officials say. They were rehabilitated by Appalachian Bear Rescue after the bears were determined to be orphaned.

In December, caretakers determined the bears were ready to be released back into the wild.

They said the release is being considered a success.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.