Two bodies believed to be missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River

Two bodies have been recovered from the Tennessee River in the search for missing boaters near Pickwick Dam.

Search crews recovered the first body around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the second around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Both were found Shiloh National Military Park within one mile of each other.

Three boaters, including two high school students, were reported missing in February, according to a report. An empty bass boat believed to belong to the three missing fishermen was found near Pickwick Dam on February 24.

According to TWRA, search crews have been actively looking for the boaters for the past 18 days.

The bodies were sent to the medical examiner's office for identification.

