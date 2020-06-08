Two bodies recovered after days of searching for missing swimmers on Lake Cumberland

Search crews pulled two bodies from Lake Cumberland after days of searching for missing swimmers.

Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom confirms crews picked something up on sonar around 5 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday morning, Bottom said a robot was used to help recover the two bodies.

Bottom said the bodies were turned over to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots for positive identification and an autopsy.

According to reports, four people were swimming in the lake when their houseboat began drifting away on June 5. Two were picked up by another boat, while two other men in their 20’s were trying to catch the houseboat.

The two men reportedly two went under and hadn't been seen since.

It happened between Jamestown Marina and Wolfe Creek Dam.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including teams from Russell, Wayne, Boone, Barren, and Pulaski counties.

Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom confirmed some additional details about the two lost swimmers. Both are international students. Mgr. Bottom says the families of the missing students have been notified through their embassies.

