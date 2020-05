A Mother's Day celebration kicked off early at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis where two buffalo gave birth to calves.

According to Shelby Farms Park, both moms and babies are healthy and thriving.

The calves can be seen alongside the rest of the park's buffalo herd.

The park says donations can be made to the 'Support the Buffalo'program to help the cost of food and care the park's herd.

