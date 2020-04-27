Two charged with breaking into Neyland Stadium, stealing beer

Two people were taken into custody after police said security cameras captured video of them breaking into Neyland Stadium just after midnight Monday.

Dispatchers reported that five people were seen crawling under a hole in the fence near gate 22.

When officers arrived, they said two people carrying 24 packs of beer were still inside the fence.

One person admitted that a KPD officer warned them it was a bad idea to break into the stadium because it is under 24-hour surveillance.

Borth Rachel Barber and Spencer Ngumuya reportedly admitted to officers they had stolen beer from the concession stand inside the stadium.

Officers reported the stolen beer had a value of $624.

Barber and Ngumuya were booked into the Knox County Detention Center on charges of burglary.

