Man charged with murder after toddler dies in crash

A man has been charged murder after a February crash in Strawberry Plains left a toddler dead.

Joevon Deltroy Foust was charged with first degree murder following a DUI crash that occurred on February 15 in Strawberry Plains.

Reports said Foust was was driving at an extreme speed and swerving through traffic on Interstate 40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike.

Authorities said Foust lost control of his Pontiac Grand-Am, went from the left lane of I-40, crossed both right lanes, and ran off the roadway and then hit some trees.

Two-year-old Zyliya Irvin was ejected from the vehicle. The child was inside a car seat, but the car seat was not latched properly to the back seat of the car, according to police.

Zyliya was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, but, on Monday, police were told she died as a result of her injuries.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.