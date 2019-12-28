Two college students stabbed to death in Nashville laid to rest Saturday

The two college students killed in a stabbing at a Nashville bar will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

Paul Trapeni III's celebration of life service is set for 11 a.m. at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, where he was a member, WTVF reported.

Trapeni will be buried in the Garden of Angles in the Williamson Memorial Gardens. His family requests any charitable donations in his honor to be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or Memphis Area Legal Services.

Services for Clay Beathard are set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace Chapel on Southall Road, in Franklin. A reception will follow the service. The family said memorials may be made to Franktown Open Hearts.

The suspect Michael Mosley was arrested and set to appear in court on Jan 7.

