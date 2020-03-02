Two coronavirus cases reported in Florida

Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida, according to a live global tracker published by Johns Hopkins University.

The infected individuals live in Sarasota and Hillsborough.

According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one man who tested positive was hospitalized. Heath officials were not able to identify how he was exposed to the virus.

DeSantis said the other confirmed case was a young woman who had recently traveled to Italy.

As of Monday morning, the total number of global cases reached 89,253.

"We are anticipating that there will be additional positive tests," said DeSantis in a Monday press conference. "The gentleman who was hospitalized did not fit the criteria to be tested for COVID-19."

To see the latest numbers on the global map, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.