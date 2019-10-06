2 dead after plane departing Tennessee crashes in North Carolina

North Carolina authorities said they will investigate the crash of a single-engine airplane after the wreckage was located.

Officials reported the pilot and passenger were found dead as a result of the crash. Randolph County Sheriff's Office officials identified the victims as North Carolina natives, Bryan Andrew Manzer, 61, and Steven Neil Lewis, 30.

On Friday, a plane leaving Tennessee flew into Asheboro, North Carolina. Authorities and witnesses said the plane flew over the runway at the Asheboro Regional Airport around 8:30 p.m. with intentions to land.

Witnesses reported the plane flew past the runway and out of sight. The plane never returned. Local authorities were called in to assist with the ground and aerial search efforts.

The wreckage was found in a wooded area 2.5 miles from the airport Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

The name of the pilot and passenger have not been released as the family has not yet been located.

