Two people are dead after a shooting in Pigeon Forge, police said.

Officers responded to a cabin at 4239 Conner Drive at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release.

Investigators said they found a deceased male in the driveway of a cabin and a deceased female inside.

The identities of the victims will not be released by authorities until the family has been notified.

An investigation is underway, but police said no other suspects are being sought.