Two dead, including small child, after Rockcastle County shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting in Rockcastle County, Kentucky.

State police said two people are dead after a shooting on Castle Village Drive near the fairground in Brodhead. (WKYT)

Kentucky State Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Castle Village Drive, near the fairground, in Brodhead.

KSP an adult and a small child were killed.

Officials are not releasing their relation to each other but says an arrest will likely not be made in this case.

“We don’t think there is anyone out on the run and we are probably not going to make an arrest in this investigation," said Trp. Scottie Pennington. "It’s just a sad day for Broadhead and sad day for Rockcastle County.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.