Two dead, one injured in Clarksville murder-suicide

Two people are dead and another injured after what Clarksville police called a murder-suicide.

Authorities were called to a home on Dandelion Court around 9 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired.

According to police, officers found a woman who had been shot on the porch of the home, and a man who had also been shot was lying in a neighbor's yard.

The woman died at the scene. Officials say the man was airlifted to a hospital. Officials say he is in stable condition.

The person believed to be the shooter barricaded himself inside the home, police said.

A SWAT team eventually entered the home around 1 a.m. and found the shooter dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Tiny Town Road was shut down during the incident.

A neighbor, who didn't wish to be identified, described hearing shouting and heard authorities ordering the man to drop the weapon.

"A woman came over the intercom and she seemed to speak to him, like talk to him. 'Hey we can work this out, it doesn't have to end badly, just come out.' And that went on for another two-and-a-half hours."

Officers said the situation was domestic-related. The names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

