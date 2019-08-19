Two dogs rescued from horrific conditions at Mississippi home

Two dogs were saved by a Mississippi rescue on Sunday after a call from a concerned resident alerted them to their horrific condition.

According to Rescue Revolution, a man abandoned his two Great Pyrenees at his Florence home and the two dogs stayed behind waiting for his return.

The rescue stated they will be pressing charges against the owner for animal cruelty.

When rescuers Kelly Collins and Hart Koller, with Rescue Revolution received the call from a concerned resident, they rushed to the house and found two dogs in horrific condition at the abandoned home.

The dogs were rushed to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center for immediate treatment.

Both dogs are Great Pyrenees that are at least 50 lbs underweight. The female dog is estimated to be 9 years old, and the male is 2-3 years old. The rescue named them Walter and Willow.

Walter and Willow, aside from being severely underweight are covered in mounds of fleas and losing hair.

Willow appears to have been hit by a car and cannot stand or move on her own.

The rescue will nurse the dogs back to health and will be looking for a foster home for these two gentle giants to recover and wait on their forever home.

Fostering a dog means that you simply give them a place to stay while they wait to be adopted. The rescue will provide food, beds, blankets, and anything else needed for their stay at your home.

If you want to foster Willow or Walter, or are interested in eventually adopting these two gentle giants, please call 769-208-3746. You can also apply to foster on Rescue Revolution’s website.

If you would like to donate to the rescue, you can do so through PayPal at www.rrofms.org/donate or Venmo @rrofms.

