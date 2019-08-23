Two face animal cruelty charges after 150 animals found living in urine, feces

Two people face charges of animal cruelty after more than 150 animals were taken from a home in Cordyn, Kentucky.

According to sister-station WFIE, complaints had been coming in to authorities for months but had increased since May.

The Humane Society says when they went to investigate, they found animals without food or water, in cages where they were laying in their own urine and feces.

Dogs, cats, birds, and a ram made up the affected animals, who have now been taken to a local farm.

The identities of the offenders have not been released.

