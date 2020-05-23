Two friends walk 22 miles in Kentucky to honor fallen veterans

Kyle Napier and his friend Conner walked 22 miles between counties in Kentucky to honor fallen veterans.

"Everybody needs to look at our brothers and sisters that we've lost in these wars and we need to recognize them a little bit more than what we're doing," said Afghanistan Veteran, Kyle Napier.

They hope the walk brings awareness to the veterans who have died to suicide.

"We lose an average of 22 veterans for suicide per day and so I kind of wanted to put this all hand-in-hand," said Napier.

Napier carried pictures of men who inspire him daily on his backpack.

"I named my son after two of the guys on my pack, Zach and Conor, I look up to these guys a lot, I mean they paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to be free and I think that's why we need to recognize them as such," said Napier.

Napier said he wants to remind those on Memorial Day to remember the guys and girls that do this for our country.

It took Napier and Conner 6 and a half hours to walk 22 miles. They burned more than 4,200 calories.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WYMT. All rights reserved.

