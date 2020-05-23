Two-headed kitten born in Oregon named Biscuits and Gravy

A two-headed kitten was born in Oregon Wednesday and its owners named it Biscuits and Gravy.

CBS News reported Kyla King of Oregon discovered four newborn kittens in her farm cat's litter Wednesday. She then discovered two more kittens, one that looked different from the rest. The kitten had two tiny noses, four eyes tightly shut, and two mewling mouths.

King sent a photo of the two-faced-cat to her husband, BJ King. "We have 6-1/3 kitty cats now!" she wrote.

CBS affiliate KOIN reported that while the two-faced kitten, known as a Janus cat, is unusual, it is not unheard of.

The King family reported that their unusual looking kitten seems to be doing well. They decided to name it Biscuits and Gravy--or just Biscuits for short.

After reaching out to her vet, Kyla learned there isn't much she or her husband can do for the kitten. except make it comfortable and help it eat. The kings are reportedly bottle feeding the cat and keeping it warm by tucking it into a shirt.

Janus cats have a rare congenital defect called disprosopus, or cranial duplication, and most don't live longer than a day. But one Janus cat is known to have defied the odds: a cat named Frank and Louie lived 15 years until he died in 2014. He was named the world's longest surviving Janus cat by The Guinness Book of World Records, according to KOIN.

