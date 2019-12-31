Two horses found alive after 20 others killed in Floyd County

Crews in Floyd County rescued two horses over the weekend.

So far, 20 horses have been killed near a strip mine near the Pike and Floyd County line along US 23 earlier this month.

The Floyd County sheriff told WKYT the horses appeared to have been shot with a low-caliber rifle. The sheriff says they're still looking for the person responsible.

Investigators found two survivors over the weekend: a pregnant mare and her foal.

"To our knowledge, she is the only surviving pregnant horse that survived the shooting. We don't know how she got away, but we're just happy she was able to make it," said Lori Redmon, the president and CEO of the Kentucky Humane Society.

"She's very thin. She just doesn't have a lot of energy, and the baby (colt) is draining her energy because he's still nursing," said Redmon.

The horses are recovering at the Kentucky Humane Society's Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Ky.

"She was pretty stressed when she came in, between the capture and the trailer ride here and not to mention what she went through before that," said Redmon.

The Kentucky Humane Society is working to nurse the mare and her colt back to health before she gives birth again.

The two rescued horses don't have names yet. Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society say they're taking suggestions.

The reward for information is now up to $20,000. If you have any information, you can call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at (606) 886-6171.

