Two horses suffer minor injuries after crash on I-40

Two horses suffered minor injuries after a crash that occurred on Wednesday night on Interstate 40.

The Knoxville Police Department said police and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to an accident on I-40 east near James White Parkway around 8 p.m. on November 27.

Investigators said a horse trailer had broken loose from the truck that was towing it, skidded to the side of the road and crashed into a guardrail. Two horses, Primetime and Ace, suffered minor cuts to their legs.

KPD said I-40 east was reduced to one lane during the cleanup and the horses were taken for medical attention by animal control officers.

The interstate was opened within one hour thanks to help from TDOT, KPD said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.