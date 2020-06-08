Two hospitalized following shooting, crash in East Knoxville

Knoxville police said two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting led to a crash Sunday.

KPD said they received multiple calls about shots fired on the 2400 block of East Magnolia Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

Dispatch said shortly after, they received calls regarding a crash on Magnolia and Spruce.

According to reports, when officers arrived, they were unable to find a gunshot victim, but officers said they did discover a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

Police said the silver Honda Accord that is believed to have hit the pedestrian was still on the scene, but the driver had fled the scene.

KPD reported multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of 2400 E. Magnolia Ave. and multiple vehicles attempted to flee the scene at the same time.

The silver Honda Accord was reportedly traveling north on Spruce Street when it attempted to make a turn to go east on Magnolia Avenue. Police said the car then hit at least one vehicle that was parked and two pedestrians that were standing outside the vehicles.

One victim was on the scene when KPD arrived and taken to the University Tennessee Medical Center.

The second victim was taken to UT Medical Center prior to KPD arriving at the scene. Both victims' injuries are believed to be minor and non-life threatening.

KPD officials said they are not aware of any gunshot victims at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.